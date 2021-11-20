QUINCY - The Quincy University women's basketball team lost their final game of the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic against Winona State on Saturday.
The Hawks were only down three at halftime but scored just four points in the third quarter which led to a 66-50 loss.
Quincy trailed for the entire game and shot just 28% from the field. The Hawks offense was paced by Grace Flanagan, who was Quincy's lone selection on the all-tournament team. Flanagan went 3-5 on three-pointers and 4-4 from the free throw line for a total of 13 points in the game.
Beth Matas Martin was next with a total of ten points, three assists, and collected seven rebounds, the most for Quincy.
The Warriors took advantage of the Hawks' slow offense in the third period, in which only four points were scored by QU. The Hawks trailed 29-26 at the start of the third but trailed 44-30 heading to the fourth and final quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.