QUINCY — For the first time in a decade, the Quincy University women’s tennis team is headed to the postseason.
The Hawks secured their spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament with Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Rockhurst at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park. Quincy improved to 3-1 in conference duals with two remaining before the postseason tourney, but it owns the tiebreaker with Rockhurst, which locked up the bid.
Quincy last played in the GLVC Tournament in 2011.
QU’s Laila Leist-Alston set the tone with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Rockhurst’s Sam Czarnecki at No. 1 singles. It was Leist-Alston’s fifth victory in six matches, all in straight sets. Nicole Lao won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, and Annie McGinnis won the No. 6 singles match 7-5, 6-3.
In doubles action, the Hawks won two of the three matches to win the dual. Makaela Hampton and Steffi Lao picked up a 6-3 victory at No. 2, while McGinnis and Noni Updyke sealed the dual with a 6-2 victory at No. 3.
On the men’s side, Quincy lost 4-3 to Rockhurst. Brenden Everhart, Samuele Contestabile, and Luca Cantale each won singles matches, but the Hawks won just one doubles match as Cantale and Contestabile teamed up for a 6-2 victory at No. 3.