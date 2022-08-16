Quincy, Ill. – The Quincy University men’s and women’s wrestling programs are excited to announce their inaugural schedule. The men will compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
All home meets will be contested in Pepsi Arena.
"Being a first year men's and women's wrestling program, we put together a very competitive schedule that will allow our athletes to test themselves and improve throughout the season,” said Coach Jimmy Eggemeyer. “Each wrestler will get the opportunity to get as many matches throughout the year. We are excited to see the positive growth of our team through the 2022-2023 wrestling season."
Both teams will kick off their slate with an intersquad meet on Oct. 27.
Men’s Schedule
The 2022-23 schedule will consist of 16 meets. QU will travel to the Kaufman/Brand/Bayley Open hosted by Maryville on Nov. 5. Just four days later, they will return to St. Louis at the Missouri Baptist Tri-Meet. The Hawks will travel north to Des Moines, Iowa for the Grandview University Open.
They will wrap up the November part of the schedule when they travel to former GLVC member and new Division I program Lindenwood on Nov. 19.
The early road swing wraps up on Dec. 3 as the Wisconsin – Parkside Rangers host an open meet. Coach Eggemeyer and Haley will host their first duel on the Dec. 7 as Morton College pays a visit to Pepsi Arena. The 2022 portion of the schedule concludes on Dec. 17 with the Hawks going to the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis.
Coming back from the holidays, the Hawks will head to the Quad Cities for the Augustana Open on Jan. 7.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference slate kicks off on Jan. 11 with McKendree coming to the Gem City. On Jan.14, they will travel to Drury University. The last home meet of the season will be on Jan. 18 with the William Jewell Cardinals coming to town. They will end the January slate with trips to Maryville and the University of Indianapolis.
The Hawks will end the season with the Greyhound Duels on Feb. 4 and 5, followed by the Drury Duels on Feb. 12. During the Drury Duels, the Hawks will see GLVC associate members in Davenport University and Ouachita Baptist University.
Women’s Schedule
The women will wrestle for the first time at the Lindenwood Open on November 6th. Then three days later, they will travel to the Missouri Baptist Tri-Meet.
On Nov. 12, a trip to Decorah, Iowa is on tap for the Luther College Open. They will wrap up the month of November with a trip to the Missouri Valley Open on Nov. 18 and 19.
The women will host their lone meet on Dec. 7 against Morton College. After coming home, the Hawks will hit the road on Dec. 10 as they will head to Naperville, Ill. for the North Central Open.
As the calendar flips to 2023, the Hawks will travel to Rock Island, Ill. for the Augustana Quad Meet on Jan. 7. After more than three weeks off, they will head to the Indiana Tech Open in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The schedule wraps up in February with the Grandview Open and Bearcat Open.
