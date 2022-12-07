QUINCY — Quincy University debuted its wrestling team in style on Wednesday, defeating Morton College in the first-ever home meet for the Hawks.
The QU women's team won 25-0 and was highlighted by pins by Trinity Pendergrass and Abby Rhodes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:47 am
QUINCY — Quincy University debuted its wrestling team in style on Wednesday, defeating Morton College in the first-ever home meet for the Hawks.
The QU women's team won 25-0 and was highlighted by pins by Trinity Pendergrass and Abby Rhodes.
Madison Wilcox, Jazmine Garcia and Alexa Valdez all earned points for the Hawks on forfeit victories.
The QU men's team also had a shutout victory at 56-0.
Isaac Bourge, Jack Connell, Hunter Vernon and Kayden Garrett all won with early pins.
Easton Norris won the 149-pound match with a forfeit win due to injury.
A.J. Woodfork won by technical fall in the second round of his match.
Donnell Parker won a 5-4 decision in the heavyweight match.
The QU men's wrestling team is now 3-0 and will compete in the North Central College Invitational on Saturday.
The QU women's wrestling team is now 1-0 and will compete in a road meet against North Central College on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.