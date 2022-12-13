HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Shots were falling early for Hannibal in its North Central Missouri Conference showdown with Moberly on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium.
HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Shots were falling early for Hannibal in its North Central Missouri Conference showdown with Moberly on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium.
That early momentum allowed Hannibal to snap a two-game losing streak and defeat the Spartans 52-41.
Hannibal was firing hot from behind the arc in the first quarter, draining five three-pointers, including two from junior Thomas Janes.
"Thomas Janes hit a couple of early threes that got us going and got our energy high that entire quarter," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "Usually, 20 points is about what we get at half. So that was a much-needed boost."
Janes went on to score 10 points for Hannibal.
"Some of the kids we needed to step up, did, like Thomas," Hull said. "I almost had to yell at him to shoot the ball. I thought tonight he was really looking for his shot from the get go. That was probably the most shots that he's ever taken in a varsity game."
Hannibal went on a 10-2 run to start the game, but Moberly narrowed the Pirates lead to 20-15 by quarter's end.
Shots were not falling down for either team in the second quarter, with Hannibal only managing four points and Moberly putting up seven.
Hannibal would take a slim 24-22 lead to halftime.
"In the second quarter, I think we got a little cocky and was dribbling too much," Hull said. "Got away from the stuff that got us good shots in the first quarter where we had a lot more ball movement, compared to the second quarter where we had a lot of dribbling movement and we just didn't get as good of shots."
The game remained close in the third quarter with Hannibal taking a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter is where Hannibal put Moberly away, outscoring the Spartans by a 13-6 margin.
"We always want to get around 50 (points) because our goal is to hold a team around 42 points or less," Hull said. "We got that and had a little offensive boost. It's like I keep saying, these boys haven't played together a lot. So the more time we get, we are getting better and starting to share the ball better."
Pirates senior guard DaeShon Glasgow scored a team-high 11 points.
Hannibal senior forward Haden Robertson added 10 points.
"Haden missed four, almost five weeks of practice (because of football)," Hull said. "He's not even close to beginning of the year shape yet. In another month he's going to be that much better because he's going to be in better basketball shape and be (more) basketball savvy."
Hannibal (3-3) will host Mexico (5-1) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
"They've been the class of the conference for the last couple of years," Hull said. "They've been almost a state-bound team. They are incredibly athletic. That's going to be a true test."
