QUINCY -- Carter Venvertloh had at least one goal in Quincy High’s first four matches this season.
The senior midfielder wasn’t denied a fifth-consecutive match Tuesday night.
Venvertloh’s goal in the 42nd minute proved to be the ultimate decider in a 1-0 victory for the Blue Devils over Rock Island at Flinn Memorial Stadium.
The goal was assisted by senior forward Boen Brockmiller.
With the win, Quincy is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Western Big 6 play.
“Our kids battled, really intense game, Rock Island played really, really hard and I’m happy to come out with the victory,” Quincy coach Ron Bridal said.
Venvertloh’s match-deciding goal was his eighth of the season.
“I just kind of saw the opportunity to run in off the short corner and found the back of the net,” Venvertloh said. “It was exhilarating, it was a hard-fought battle the whole game.”
Junior goalkeeper Lucas Shepherd also played a critical role in the Tuesday night win. Later in the match, the Rocks found many opportunities to knot things up but Shepherd held Rock Island at bay in the match’s waning moments.
Shepherd made two significant saves in the match’s last few minutes that stood out to Venvertloh, and kept the Blue Devils from going into overtime.
“You always love it when your keeper’s playing solid, it makes your whole team feel more confident,” Venvertloh said. “We all appreciate that and we gave him thanks at the end of the game.”
Prior to Venvertloh’s second half-opening goal, the Blue Devils started to find their rhythm late in the first half. Junior defender Biruk Rosen and senior forward Evan Altman put up three solid shots in a four-minute span before the first half buzzer sounded.
“We changed a little bit with our organization to counter what they were doing,” Bridal said. “It allowed us to possess the ball a little bit more and as we possessed the ball more, it created more opportunities for us, so we were happy to see that.”
Next, the Blue Devils will hit the road for a non-conference match but won’t have to travel very far. Quincy will head to 10th and Jackson to take on Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“We’re excited, it doesn’t take much to get the kids up for that kind of game,” Bridal said. “It’s a good battle for the city of Quincy to come out to. These kids have grown up playing against each other, with each other, with Quincy United and it’s a really special night.”
