Longcor.jpg

File photo of Quincy’s Bradley Longcor III (12) laying the ball into the basket under a Sterling defender during the Blue Devils game against the Golden Warriors on Friday, Dec. 9 at Quincy High School. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- The Quincy boys basketball team defeated Webster Groves 56-47 on Tuesday night at Webster Groves High School.

Webster Groves came within two points of Quincy's lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Quincy went on an 8-0 run to seal the game.

