WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- The Quincy boys basketball team defeated Webster Groves 56-47 on Tuesday night at Webster Groves High School.
Webster Groves came within two points of Quincy's lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Quincy went on an 8-0 run to seal the game.
Bradley Longcor III finished with a team-high 17 points for Quincy, with Camden Brown putting up 12 points and Ralph Wires coming away with 10 points.
Quincy (8-0) will play an away game against conference opponent Moline in its next game on Friday.
Palmyra defeats QND in cross-river boys basketball battle
Palmyra continued its torrid start to the season on Tuesday night, defeating Quincy Notre Dame 55-34.
Panthers senior Jon Lundberg scored a team-high 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Junior Carson Hicks added 13 points.
Raiders senior Alex Connoyer scored a team-high nine points, while senior Jackson Stratton added seven points.
Palmyra (7-0) will host Mendon Unity (1-4) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
QND (4-2) will host Camp Point (4-1) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Brown County defeats Havana
The Brown County boys basketball team defeated Havana 48-34 in a road non-conference game on Tuesday.
Cole Behymer led the Hornets in scoring with 22 points.
Brown County (7-2) will play a road game against Beardstown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point Central routs Barry Western
Camp Point Central defeated Barry Western 63-28 in a non-conference boys basketball game at Western High School on Tuesday.
Panthers senior shooting guard Isaac Genenbacher led his team in scoring with 16 points, while sophomore point guard Nick Moore added 14 points.
Wildcats sophomore guard Mason Smith scored a team-high 10 points.
Barry Western (2-8) will play an away game against Hamilton/Warsaw at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point Central (5-1) will play a road game against Quincy Notre Dame (4-2) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Illini West wins fourth straight
The Illini West boys basketball team defeated Astoria/VIT 53-38 in a non-conference road game on Tuesday.
Chargers senior Nolan Deitrich scored a game-high 25 points.
Illini West (6-3) will travel to Missouri in its next game, playing Clark County (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City wins third straight game
The Monroe City girls basketball team continued its momentum after winning third place in its home tournament, defeating Mark Twain 63-19.
Lady Panthers freshman Naaron Hays scored a game-high 19 points, while sophomore Mari Gares put up 18 points.
Lady Tigers freshman Adalynne Means scored a team-high nine points.
Mark Twain (0-6) will play at Clopton (3-4) on the road in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City (3-4) will play West Burlington in its next game at Clark County High School in the CCC/SEC Shootout at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Lady Hornets defeat Liberty, win fifth straight
The Brown County girls basketball team defeated Liberty 58-20 on Tuesday at Brown County High School.
Lady Hornets power forward Gracie Hedden scored a game-high 20 points, while Klare Flynn added 16 points and Katey Flynn put up 13 points.
Lady Eagles guard Jacie Blair scored a team-high seven points.
Brown County (9-1) will play at Beardstown in its next game at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Liberty (3-7) will host Illini West (7-4) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
South Shelby takes down Canton
South Shelby rebounded from a Saturday loss to Palmyra in the Monroe City Tournament championship game on Tuesday, defeating Canton 61-33.
Lady Birds senior Miranda Patterson scored a game-high 20 points, while Kaylee Gaines added 15 points.
South Shelby (6-1) will host Centralia (6-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Canton (3-2) will play at Mendon Unity (10-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
HLGU men's basketball falls to Central Baptist
The Hannibal-LaGrange men's basketball team fell to Central Baptist 70-44 in an American Midwest Conference game on Tuesday at Mabee Sports Complex.
HLGU started off slow and found itself down 37-13 to CBC by halftime.
"Our effort in the second half was much better tonight, but we need to put together two halves to compete against the top teams in our conference," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Nehemiah Baker led the Trojans in scoring with 13 points. Nick Gutierrez put up eight points, pulled down four rebounds and had one block.
HLGU (5-6, 1-3) will be off three weeks for the holiday break. The Trojans will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 5
