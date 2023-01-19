QUINCY -- It was not easy and it was shots were not falling, but Quincy got it done.
The Blue Devils capped off senior night for its girls basketball team with a thrilling 31-29 win over Western Big 6 rival Rock Island Alleman.
"We played defense probably the best we played all year," said QHS head coach Brad Dance. "Defensively, we lead the conference in least points allowed and we showed that again tonight. We missed a ton of shots, but we kept battling and found a way."
Prior to the game, Quincy honored its two seniors -- Asia Seangmany and Haley Schertel.
Seangmany scored four points and picked up six boards, while Schertel led Quincy with seven boards.
"They've contributed a lot," Dance said. "It's fun to see them go out on a win like this. They are both great kids and they both really wanted to win tonight, just like every game."
Both teams stalled offensively early on, with Seangmany draining a free throw with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter to break a scoreless tie.
It stayed low scoring as Quincy held a slim 5-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Alleman was unable to generate much offense throughout the first half, getting most of their scoring from junior Audrey Erickson, who scored seven of the Pioneers' 11 points.
The Blue Devils were able to take a 15-11 lead by halftime with the help of five points by junior Leila Dade in the second quarter.
Buckets remained at a premium during the second half, with Quincy holding on to a 24-20 lead by quarter's end.
Alleman took a brief 27-26 lead late in the fourth quarter after a basket from junior Audrey Erickson.
Dade then drained a 3-pointer to regain a two-point lead for Quincy.
Pioneers junior Clair Hulke sinked a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to force overtime.
"Leila hit a huge shot at the end of the fourth quarter to give us the lead and they ended up making a couple of free throws," Dance said. "We didn't execute very well in the fourth quarter."
Both teams battled during the overtime period, but were unable to generate much offense.
The Blue Devils broke the tie when junior Taylor Fohey found an opening for what would be the winning layup.
"I was happy with the way we executed on the inbounds play," Dance said. "I kind of thought they would make a switch on it and they did switch. The other one didn't rotate back and we were able to get Taylor the ball for the layup. I'm just proud of their effort."
Dade finished with a team-high 16 points and three rebounds, while Fohey picked up 11 points and five boards.
"Taylor did a heck of a job and Leila obviously played well," Dance said. "For 31 1/2 minutes and all of overtime. She did everything we needed her to do."
Erickson led Alleman in scoring with 17 points, while picking up three rebounds.
Quincy (15-8) will play at Galesburg in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
"We beat them here and I'm sure they will be more than ready for us there," Dance said.
