Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 6:21 pm
QUINCY -- The Quincy Country Club announced its junior club champions on Friday.
In the 5-8 years old division, Riggs Konrad won the boys title and Amelia Scholz won the girls title.
In the 9-11 years division, Hudson Hauk won the boys crown and Ari Brock won the girls crown.
Michael Lepper won the overall 18-hole junior club boys championship.
Nancy Scholz won the overall 18-hole junior club girls championship.
