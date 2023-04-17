QUINCY -- Monday night might've been one of the more physical soccer games this year for the Lady Blue Devils of Quincy high school as they hosted non-conference Rock Bridge Bruins.
Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller talked about tonight's game that ended in a 3-3 tie.
"Our girls battled, stayed composed, super proud of how they attacked the game it was a physical match Rock Bridge is a good team, there physical and for us to be able to do what we did is fantastic," said Dinkheller.
"It was not the first time we faced adversity this season but not really adversity like that. It was the first time we've been down this season, so to not only be down one, to go down three that's a testament to the girls and they know that now they can come back and stay composed from deficits like that."
Adversity hit Quincy early in the first half, as Rock Bridge set the tone offensively attacking Quincy's defense throughout scoring their first goal 10 minutes into the game.
Rock Bridge would put another one in the back of the net off of a free kick and would later on score their third goal with 10 minutes left before halftime. Junior Taylor Routh would soon turn the tide for Quincy right before intermission.
Junior Bri Lannerd talked about the tough first half the team had but was confident in how they would respond later on in the second half.
"Yeah coming into the game, we knew they'd be a good team, knew they'd be physical, they definitely have the height advantage they're a little bigger than us but I think are team did really well responding," said Lannerd.
"Going down 0-3 isn't a great way to start the game. But we just kind of looked at each other and said 1 before half, 1 before half and then we got one and then we got two before half and I knew we'd be fine."
Routh would be responsible for Quincy's two goals before halftime with her second coming seconds before the halftime horn to shift the momentum towards the Lady Blue Devils way.
The second half would show Quincy's resolve and resilience as they looked to remain unblemished in the loss column.
Coach Dinkheller credited the girls for remaining focused and continuing to bring the fight to Rock Bridge after a difficult start.
"The fortitude and grit that they had I give the girls credit, there wasn't anything that I did or said on the sideline. They just decided as a team to get the job done, obviously we didn't get the game winner we wanted tonight," said Dinkheller.
"But I tell the girls all the time in the locker room when things are going sour, do you want the person that panics or do you want the person who grabs the bucket and starts bailing the water out of the ship that's sinking, and everyone tonight grabbed the bucket and they didn't worry about what else was going on."
With about 22 minutes left to play in the game, Lannerd would score one off the rebound on a shot attempt by Routh to knot the score up 3-3. The rest of the night would be a defensive struggle as both teams were relentless in their ball control and defensive pressure.
Quincy would fall just short of the win but avoided their first loss of 2023 with their third tie of the season as Rock Bridge was held scoreless after halftime.
Junior Rian Moore talked about how the team thrives off of physical battles.
"I think games like this that are more physical I think we feed off of that, Ava taking that big tackle and going out in the first half. We used that in our minds as motivation as a message to say, if you take out one of our players we're going to be that much more motivated to beat you," said Moore.
This was only the second time this season that Quincy allowed three or more goals in a game to the opposition, Lannerd gave insight on why they had issues defending Rock Bridge in that first half.
"They had a couple nice goals, played really well, some of their goals we played good defense, we just couldn't do anything about them," said Lannerd.
"One of the biggest parts about that first half was that we were controlling the pace of the ball but they were getting it in the back of the net."
The Lady Blue Devils (8-0-3) will take their undefeated record and 4-0 in the Western Big 6 on the road against conference foe the Geneseo Maple Leafs who are 10-2 and the only other team undefeated in the Western Big 6.
Coach Dinkheller believes the grit his team showed tonight they can carry into a tough road contest in the conference on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"This could potentially be the conference championship, Geneseo is a good team they have a young lady up top that plays forward she's really really good," said Dinkheller.
"We'll be playing on grass but I tell you what, what I saw tonight the fortitude I saw from our girls we'll be ready to roll."
