QUINCY – Quincy had a big cushion in Saturday night's home boys basketball game against Springfield, allowing for freshman Milton Whitfield to get some varsity playing time.
The freshman point guard had an unbelievable finishing play in the closing seconds of the Blue Devils 66-36 win over Springfield.
In the final minute, Quincy sophomore Mark Louthan scored a 3-pointer then ran-up the court to block Springfield’s shot, which found its way in the hands of Whitfield.
Whitfield took the ball up the court with poise, shocking the stadium as he went for a fast-break dunk– inciting a championship-win level of enthusiasm from the bench who ran to Whitfield to celebrate.
“It felt great,” Whitfield said. “It was very nerve-racking. I was very hesitant to go up at first but I thought there's only a little bit of seconds on the clock, I’m just gonna dunk it and it went in.”
Whitfield said he took the risk in hopes to bring excitement to his team.
“I’m a freshman, so I don’t get as many minutes,” said Whitfield, who scored four points. “I just wanted to do something to get the team hyped.”
Leading the way in scoring for the Blue Devils were a pair of junior guards, with Camden Brown putting up 13 points and Ralph Wires coming away with 12 points.
Wires was especially excited for Whitfield’s accomplishments.
“I’ve kind of taken Milton under my wing,” said Wires. “To see him do something like that, it just makes me so happy. It was unbelievable to see.”
The Blue Devils secured an 18-point lead to enter the second half, which encouraged head Coach Andy Douglas to change-up the usual roster.
“It’s great when you have a team that’s as deep as ours,” said Douglas. “We got a lot of guys that work really hard, but the people in the stands don’t see that. We see it every day. They don’t (have) the playing time that other guys (have), but they come in with the same attitude and mindset.”
QHS had 11 different players score in the matchup.
“Coming off of a game like Rocky (Rocky Island) on Friday where it's emotional and we come back from behind, we have to grind one out,” said Douglas. “Sometimes you can let a game like this get away from you and our guys were focused in.”
Up next for QHS (14-2) is a road game against Geneseo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
