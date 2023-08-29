Jimmy Koza 8.4.JPG

Gems second baseman Jimmy Koza throws the ball to first base in a double play attempt during Friday's game against the Pistol Shrimp at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- The ownership of the Quincy Gems announced on Tuesday that they will not play at QU Stadium for the 2024 season and will remain in the Prospect League in a new location under new management.

The Gems have played in the Prospect League since the 1996 season and have won six league championships in that time frame, with the latest one coming in 2014.

