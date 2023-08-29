QUINCY -- The ownership of the Quincy Gems announced on Tuesday that they will not play at QU Stadium for the 2024 season and will remain in the Prospect League in a new location under new management.
The Gems have played in the Prospect League since the 1996 season and have won six league championships in that time frame, with the latest one coming in 2014.
This past season, the Gems finished 31-27 and fell to the Chillicothe Paints 2-1 in the Prospect League Championship Series.
Jimmie and Julie Louthan's catering business, JJ's Catering, have managed the concessions at QU Stadium since the 2014 season. They were part of the ownership group that purchased the team from the city of Quincy following the 2014 season and have been sole owners of the team since the 2016 season.
The Louthans put out a statement in a press release on Tuesday.
"We are sincerely grateful for the unforgettable connections made with players, host families, fans, sponsors and those in the community who supported Quincy Gems baseball along with the dedicated staff who made summer baseball in Quincy possible," the Louthans said.
The current ownership cited a number of factors behind the move, including what they described as the difficulty of offering affordable summer entertainment in the market and the desire for fewer summer commitments.
QU Stadium opened in 1938 and will remain the home of the Quincy University Hawks baseball team.
