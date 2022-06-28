QUINCY — Bennett Stice has come a long way since his struggles on Opening Day.
The Quincy Gems right-hander was in total command on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7 Stice turned in a superb start to boost Quincy to a 9-3 Prospect League baseball win over Illinois Valley at QU Stadium.
The 19-year-old Stice, from Palmyra, held the Pistol Shrimp scoreless for the first four innings.
“The key for me was just mixing up my pitches,” said Stice, who just finished his freshman year at Lindenwood University. “Getting my slider and curveball and changeup to land in the zone early – that way they don’t know what’s coming. And I was able to locate my fastball.”
Stice went 7 1/3 workmanlike innings and allowed three runs. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
“Stice threw his tail off,” Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos said. “When he stays in the strike zone and doesn’t walk guys, he’s been really effective for us. He had great command and pitched well tonight. I’m really proud of him. It was a heck of a performance.”
The first-place Gems improved to 14-12 overall and maintained their narrow lead in the Western Conference’s Great River Division.
The first half ends this week, and the winner makes the postseason.
“We’ve just got to keep pushing,” Gyorkos said, “and finish this thing off.”
Stice received all the run support he would need early in the ballgame.
Quincy’s first four batters reached base in the bottom of the first inning. And all four scored.
Andrew Fay led off by ripping a triple into the right-center field gap. Zack Stewart highlighted the outburst by crushing a two-run double to left-center field.
“It was awesome to come out strong with four quick runs,” Gyorkos said. “We kept the pressure on and it was nice to put someone away like that.”
Stewart, who is just 18, smoked another two-out double into the left-center gap in the fourth inning. He finished with four hits.
“He’s a dude, isn’t he? He’s really good,” Gyorkos said of Stewart. “Zack is a special player and we are happy he’s wearing a Gems uniform.”
Drew Townsend capped Quincy’s big offensive night by blasting a solo home run in the fifth inning.
“We had a bunch of guys contributing up and down the lineup,” Gyorkos said. “That’s been the key for us – stringing a bunch of hits together. Everybody in our lineup – one through nine – has stepped up.”
Stice appreciated the contributions of his teammates.
“Those early runs were big obviously and those guys really came through,” Stice said. “I had a pretty sizeable lead and that gave me a big boost. I just had to throw strikes and stay ahead of the hitters.”
It was a big night for Stice, who had a small but vocal cheering section in attendance that included his parents.
He improved his record for the Gems to 2-2, but was on the QU Stadium mound for the first time this season.
“It was really nice to finally pitch at home,” Stice said. “I had a bunch of support. I had family here and a lot of members of my church were here. It was great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.