Taylor Fohey 1.5.jpg

Quincy junior Taylor Fohey dribbles the ball into the scoring lane against Rock Island on Thursday night at Quincy High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY — Quincy High School girls basketball took the phrase blood, sweat and tears literally on Thursday night against Western Big 6 opponent Rock Island, falling 50 - 48.

The score says it all — the seesaw matchup left mystery to who would come out on top until the very last second, which would be decided by two free throws by the Lady Rock’s Kayla Rice who scored 24 points.

