QUINCY — Quincy High School girls basketball took the phrase blood, sweat and tears literally on Thursday night against Western Big 6 opponent Rock Island, falling 50 - 48.
The score says it all — the seesaw matchup left mystery to who would come out on top until the very last second, which would be decided by two free throws by the Lady Rock’s Kayla Rice who scored 24 points.
However, this game-changing free throw was a direct result of a controversial call by the game's referees.
“It’s a call,” said QHS head coach Brad Dance. “I didn't agree with it, but there’s a lot I didn’t agree with tonight. It’s part of the game.”
The score was tied 48 - 48 and the Blue Devils were on offense. Control of the ball was lost, which resulted in Quincy and Rock Island wrestling for the ball on the floor. Somewhere in the midst of chaos, Rock Island called a timeout.
“I'm pretty biased but I feel like it should have been a jump-ball,” said QHS junior Taylor Fohey, who scored 17 points.
The initial call was for a jump ball by a referee placed near the net. A second referee closer to the half court line questioned the decision and ultimately sided with Rock Island.
It gave the Lady Rocks offensive control in a tied game with seconds on the clock due to the perfect timing of the time-out call.
Fohey said considering the placements of the referees, it should have been decided by the initial call by the referee who had better visibility of the play.
The controversies continued with the overt aggressiveness of the match.
“There was a little bit of a brawl,” said Fohey. “We were just trying to stick together and keep ourselves in our game. I had to pull one of our girls back because I thought she was going to get punched.”
Yet, Fohey managed to find a silver lining of the game.
“As a whole we all stuck together even when we were down,” said Fohey. “I was trying to keep everybody (working) as a team, instead of getting each other's heads.”
It is important to note that the team showcased tremendous sportsmanship throughout the match, often helping the other team from off the floor and keeping focus on the game at hand.
The Blue Devils (10-8) will face Granite City in its next game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
