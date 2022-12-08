QUINCY — The Blue Devils success was certainly earned, not given.
QUINCY — The Blue Devils success was certainly earned, not given.
Quincy girls basketball persevered in a turbulent matchup against Galesburg, handing their Western Big 6 opponent their first loss with a 42-29 victory Thursday.
Both teams now have a 3-1 conference record.
Though the first quarter of the game was tight, the Blue Devils broke the 9-9 tie with two minutes left on the clock with Quincy junior Taylor Fohey’s aggressive work in the paint.
Quincy junior Leila Dade matched her momentum, finishing the quarter with a drive from the top of the key to the basket securing a 14-9 lead.
The Blue Devils dominance did not carry into the second quarter as they received two fouls and a turnover in the first 30 seconds.
“We panicked in the second quarter,” said Quincy head coach Brad Dance. “They tried to press a little bit and we didn’t handle it well. We were doing well offensively in the first quarter and I think we forgot to slow down … We kept trying to push it, push it and when we didn't get it, we still tried to make a pass even though it wasn't there.”
The Blue Devils were unable to regain control, as they continued to collect fouls. Galesburg took advantage, bringing the score to 18-14 late in the second quarter.
Junior Leah Chevalier was the silver lining making a steal, which led to the team's first points in the quarter.
“I was really focused on my defense,” Chevalier said, “which caused our team to have opportunities on the offensive end”.
Quincy finished the half down 20-16.
The energy quickly shifted for the team as Asia Seangnamy drained a three-pointer for Quincy to start the second half.
“The second half went way better than the first half with Asia hitting that three at the beginning” Dade said. Although the offense inspired the second-wind momentum, defense brought forth the win. “Offense will fall, but defense really sets the tone”.
Quincy’s defense dominated the fourth quarter, attaining four steals with three minutes left on the clock.
“I'm very proud of the girls, they did a good job,” Dance said. “Things weren't going their way for a while and they just kept battling. I'm extremely proud of the way the girls played today.”
Quincy will host United Township in its next game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
