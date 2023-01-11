GENESEO, Ill. -- Quincy came away with a thrilling 46-44 overtime road win over Geneseo on Wednesday night.
Junior Leila Dade led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18 points, while junior Taylor Fohey racked up 12 points.
Quincy (12-8, 5-3) will play non-conference opponent Springfield in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
West Hancock defeated Illini West 58-39 and Southeastern defeated Mendon Unity 48-44 in the Hancock County boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Southeastern senior Danny Stephens put up 31 points, while Illini West senior Nolan Deitrich scored 14 points.
West Hancock will play Southeastern in the tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Mark Twain boys basketball team defeated Silex 77-45 in a road game on Wednesday.
Mark Twain built up a 33-20 lead by halftime before pouring it on in the second half.
Mark Twain (8-5) will host Wellsville-Middletown in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Tigers then will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament, playing Canton in the opening round at 9 p.m. on Monday.
Culver-Stockton College lost both ends of its basketball doubleheader against conference foe Clarke University at Kehl Center on Wednesday.
The Culver-Stockton girls team fell to No. 8 Clarke 76-64 and now has a 11-5 overall record and 6-4 conference record.
Avery Oetting led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points. Aaliyah Ortiz and Kiana Ortiz both put up 13 points.
The Culver-Stockton boys team fell to Clarke 71-55 and now has a 6-9 overall record and a 2-8 conference record.
Robert Fry led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points, while Jalen Blaize racked up 12 points.
Culver-Stockton will host Mount Mercy for a doubleheader on Saturday, kicking off with the girls game at 2 p.m. The boys game will follow at 4 p.m.
Hannibal earned the North Central Missouri Conference boys wrestling crown on Wednesday, defeating Mexico 57-12.
The Pirates were perfect against conference foes this season on its way to the NCMC championship.
On the girls side, Sidney Zimmerman and Riah Wigfall picked up pin wins.
Hannibal will compete in the Rockwood Summit Tournament this weekend. The girls team will wrestle on Friday, while the boys team will wrestle on Saturday.
