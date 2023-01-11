GENESEO, Ill. -- Quincy came away with a thrilling 46-44 overtime road win over Geneseo on Wednesday night.

Junior Leila Dade led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18 points, while junior Taylor Fohey racked up 12 points.

