QUINCY — The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships have been held in Quincy since its founding in 1974.
And since then, the junior golf tournament has brought in golfers from across the country and world.
However, some golfers were just a stone’s throw away from Westview Golf Course this year – and they excelled.
Numerous Quincy players performed well on Day 1 of the Little People’s Golf Championships on Tuesday.
Quincy’s Ty Novosel shot a 1-under-par 70, good for first in the 5-B division through the first half of the tournament. The 13-year-old is closely trailed by Anson Munzlinger of Columbia, Mo., and Brendan O’Keefe of Palo Alto, Calif. They each shot 71 on Tuesday.
“(Novosel) played well today. He’s been playing really well the last few weeks,” said George Novosel, Ty’s father. “I think it’s pretty cool for Ty, a local kid, playing well at Little People’s.”
Quincy High’s Sophia Gold also wrapped up Day 1 at the top of her division with a 77. Hadley Neese of Overland Park, Kan. is second behind Gold at 79 in the 6-G division.
Gold and Novosel’s siblings also competed on Monday. Gabriel Gold finished the day at 76 in the 7-B division and Laci Novosel closed at 80 in the 7-G division.
This is Laci’s last Little People’s after competing in the tournament since she was a kid. The Quincy High grad will soon play college golf at the University of North Carolina-Asheville.
For Laci, she says it’s bittersweet.
“I’m excited to go on to college and things like that but I love local tournaments like this. I get to be close to home, and play surrounded by people I know and love,” Laci Novosel said. “It’s sad, but I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Not only was Laci by people she knew, but she was also around her former Quincy High teammates. Along with Gold, Laci Novosel was joined by Blue Devils Saya Geisendorfer and Maddie O’Brien.
“It’s nice to see where they’re going like Laci, where she’s going in college, and Maddie, it’s nice to see how she’s progressed and how she’s going to carry our team this year,” Geisendorfer said.
As the golfers’ attention turns to Wednesday, the 7-B division looks to be the most competitive. Six golfers shot under-par on Tuesday with Tanner Leonard of Frankfort, Ill. leading the way at 5-under-par.
Johnny Boyer of Kirksville, Mo. follows closely behind at 4-under-par. After Boyer is a four-way tie for third, which includes Landon “Happy” Gilmore at 1-under-par.
Among other leaders, Payton Roberts of Las Vegas, Nev. leads Division 1-G, Gannon Grigery of Ashland, Mo. leads 1-B, Madelyn Dickerson of Aurora, Colo. leads 2-G, Kamdon Jones of Hanover, Ill. leads 2-B, LiLane Garza of Houston, Tex. leads 3-G and Jacob Eagan of Castle Rock, Colo. leads 3-B.
Also, Haley Castello of Dardenne Prairie, Mo. leads 4-G, Landon Nichols of Nixa, Mo. leads 4-B, Abigail Caine of Versailles, Ky. leads 5-G, Harper Ackermann of Webster Groves, Mo. leads 6-B and Eva Greenberg of Rockford, Ill. leads 7-G.
Day 2 of the Little People’s Golf Championships will get underway Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., starting with the 4-B and 5-B divisions. Wednesday’s competition will be at Knights of Columbus and the Westview Golf Course.
