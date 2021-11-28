ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Quincy University men's basketball team picked up an 83-76 win on the final day of the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic on Sunday over the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Hawks held the lead for over thirty minutes in a game that saw 16 lead changes and seven ties.
Coming off of Saturday night's loss, the Hawks came out with added intent to begin Sunday's matchup. QU began a perfect 5-of-5 from deep which helped the Hawks gain an early 29-25 lead with just under ten minutes to play in the first half.
That offensive momentum continued as the first half rolled on. Paul Zilinskas knocked down back-to-back threes to give the Hawks their largest lead of the first half, 43-31, with 3:05 left before halftime. Zilinskas's pair of threes capped off a 14-3 run by QU.
Alaska Fairbanks was able to answer before halftime as they countered with a 7-0 run to cut Quincy's lead to 41-38. QU answered back before the break with five unanswered points, and the Hawks took a 46-38 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break, Alaska Fairbanks came out on fire by scoring ten straight points to storm in front 48-46. Charles Callier later tied the game at 50-50 after he knocked down a pair of free throws.
The Nanooks went back in front briefly before the Hawks attacked once again by embarking on a 13-4 run. This gave QU a 63-56 lead with 10:13 left.
Fairbanks had one last momentum wave over the next three and a half minutes. The Nanooks outscored QU 12-4 to regain a slim advantage, 68-67. This was the last lead UAF would have for the remainder of the contest.
Quincy kept their composure down the stretch and outscored Fairbanks 16-8 when it mattered most. Paul Zilinskas, Charles Callier, Adam Moore, and Malik Hardmon all scored in the final five minutes to give the Hawks the edge in the 83-76 win.
Hardmon finished the game with a double-double after he scored 23 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Adam Moore scored 15 points, snagged six boards, and gave out 4 assists.
Charles Callier had 13 points, and Jamaurie Coakley fouled out in the final minutes, but the point guard had 11 assists in his time on the floor.
QU will open GLVC play on Thursday (Dec. 2) on the road at Lindenwood for a 7:30 PM tip.
