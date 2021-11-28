ANCHORAGE, Alaska. - The Quincy University men's basketball team flew into Anchorage earlier this week to play in the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic.
The Hawks surrendered 46 first-half points and were unable to come back in an 81-66 defeat at the hands of the University of Alaska Anchorage on Saturday night.
Quincy got in an early hole after they struggled from the floor in the first half. The Seawolves, on the other hand, were highly efficient in the first 20 minutes. UAA shot 52 percent from the field including a gaudy 46 percent from deep (7-15). Anchorage also made 13-of-14 free throw attempts in the first half on their way to outscoring QU 46-31. The Hawks shot 36 percent from the floor and made just two three-point attempts in the first half.
Malik Hardmon and Paul Zilinskas combined for 25 of Quincy's 66 points on the night as Hardmon had 13 points with seven rebounds, and Zilinskas had 12 points with a pair of boards.
Charles Callier also added nine points with a couple of rebounds and two assists, and transfer Jalen Stamps added seven points off the bench.
Quincy will play again today at 5 p.m. local time against the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Fairbanks won their first game of the weekend by the score of 76-67 over the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
