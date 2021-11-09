QUINCY – Charles Callier is ready to erase the memory of a nightmarish 2020-21 basketball season.
More than ready.
Callier and his Quincy University teammates struggled while winning just six games last winter.
They also had four different stoppages because of COVID.
“It was a very challenging season – it was rough,” Callier said. “We were in a lot of close games, and we weren’t able to play in front of any fans because of COVID. It was a long year, but we’re excited to have a chance to come back strong and have our fans back. We have a great home atmosphere.”
The Hawks, who open the regular season this weekend at home, certainly look ready to reverse their fortunes this winter.
Callier collected 15 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Quincy knocked off Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 62-61 in an exhibition game last week.
“That was a really good win for us,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Holding a Division I team to 61 points, that obviously was a positive step for us defensively. Last year, we weren’t very good defensively. It’s been a big point of emphasis for us and that was a step in the right direction.”
Callier, a 6-foot-4 guard from Houston, has averaged in double figures and is lethal from the 3-point line.
He is now a graduate student who decided to come back after the NCAA granted athletes another year of eligibility after they dealt with COVID issues.
“It’s so awesome to be back,” he said. “It’s great to have another opportunity to play for Quincy University. I love it here.”
Quincy’s Malik Hardmon (14 points) and Paul Zilinskas (10) also scored in double figures in the win over SIUE.
Adam Moore’s free throw provided the difference with 14 seconds left.
Senior Silas Crisler is another key player who is back for the Hawks this season. He scored eight points and drained a pair of 3-pointers against SIUE.
“Winning that game, it’s enormous because last year we had so many close games we weren’t able to finish out,” Crisler said. “This gives us a huge boost, knowing we can win a game like that against a good opponent. It gives us a spark going into the regular season.”
Crisler said the Quincy team has spent long hours in practice emphasizing being more stingy on the defensive end of the floor.
The Hawks held SIUE to under 40 percent shooting.
“We were one of the lowest ranked defensive teams last year,” he said. “Holding SIUE to 61 points was huge for us. Our coaches have done a great job getting us prepared. Defense has been our No. 1 priority every day in practice.”
Quincy will tip off the regular season with back-to-back home games this weekend at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks will battle Findlay (Ohio) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Findlay is a perennial Top 25 Division II team,” Hellenthal said. “They return everyone but one starter. It will be a huge test against a tremendous program. They are a disciplined team that won’t beat themselves. It will be no easy task.”
Quincy will then face Cedarville at 6 p.m. Saturday at home.
“Cedarville has all five starters back,” Hellenthal said. “They play a zone and will present a different look defensively. It will be a good challenge for us.”
The Hawks also will rely on numerous transfers and newcomers this season.
“We have to play with a sense of urgency and purpose on both ends of the floor,” Hellenthal said. “We need to play complete games. We are deeper this year. We will go about nine or 10 players deep and that will definitely help us. ”
Quincy is eager to start the season.
“We are excited to start playing and looking forward to getting back into Pepsi Arena in front of our fans,” Hellenthal said. “We play two really tough opponents right out of the gate. We need to start fast and be ready to go.”
Callier has high hopes for this edition of the Hawks.
“Winning that first game gives us a ton of momentum and gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “This team has the potential to have a great season. Having a chance to play one more season, it’s a blessing for me. I definitely want to make the most of it.”
