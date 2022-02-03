The Quincy University men's basketball team triumphed over the University of Illinois - Springfield Prairie Stars 80-74 at TRAC on Thursday evening.
The Hawks drew first blood, with Solomon Gustafson landing a hook shot to take a 2-0 lead 46 seconds into the game. After this, QU hit a rough patch, falling behind quickly but keeping the game close. A Nate Shockey three-pointer with 13:21 remaining tied the game at 11, but the Hawks fell behind again soon after. The Hawks were unable to regain the lead in the half, with the score at halftime being 44-38 UIS.
The Hawks once again drew first blood in the second half, with Paul Zilinskas sinking a jumper to make the score 44-40 UIS with 18:51 remaining. The game became even closer from there, with QU taking the lead again at long last with 14:53 remaining, where Charles Callier made a three-pointer to make the score 52-50 Hawks. The Prairie Stars tied the game twice afterwards, but otherwise the lead was QU's from there. Zilinskas sank two free throws at the end of the game, sealing an 80-74 victory for the Hawks.
Paul Zilinskas led the Hawks with 23 points in 38 minutes of play. Jalen Stamps scored 18 points in 19 minutes, Charles Callier scored 13 points in 38 minutes, and Jamaurie Coakley scored 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds in 36 minutes.
