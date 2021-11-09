Quincy High School is well-represented on the Western Big 6 all-conference football team.
Blue Devils junior Greg Quince landed a spot on the first team as a special teams selection. He also was named to the second team on offense and defense.
Senior Shammy Gay and sophomores Chris Flachs and Adon Byquist were named honorable mention on offense. Gay also merited honorable mention accolades for special teams.
The Blue Devils had three players named honorable mention on defense. They include senior Peyton Weech, junior Sawyer Mulherin and sophomore Ty Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.