QUINCY — Quincy High School defeated Western Big 6 conference rival Rock Island 61-55 on Friday night to refuel their momentum as they head into the new year.
The matchup exhibited a sterling showcase of skills, leaving little complaint from Quincy head coach Andy Douglas.
“We had some highs and we had some lows, but I thought our guys really responded when we were at our lowest,” said Douglas. “Instead of putting heads down they found a way to come out and compete and were able to pull out a win against a really tough team.”
The Blue Devils lost their rhythm during the second and third quarters, only scoring 17 points total.
Douglas said he was proud of the way the boys guarded tonight.
“They played us tough,” said Douglas. “They played us a little differently than we’ve seen teams play us before… our guys were able to make some adjustments at half-time and exploit some of the mismatches we had.”
The team certainly made the right adjustments, scoring 28 points just in the final quarter.
“We did a really good job getting the ball outside to Keshaun (Thomas),” said Douglas.
After the win Thomas said he was feeling energized.
“In the second half we brought energy and that's exactly what we needed” said Thomas. “Offensively we got to our sets, we scored, we got a couple steals — that's exactly what we needed.”
With Rock Island parallelling the Blue Devils offensive success due to a whopping 24 points scored by K.J. Lamonte, all of those components were necessary in order to prevail.
“Its very important to be in the back,” said Thomas. “Just in case the guards get beat I’m there to help. I'm there to cover corners, rebound, and do whatever I need to do.”
Bradley Longcor III led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points.
Longcor said now the team needs to focus on their next game.
“I’m feeling great,” said Longcor. “I think we took care of business. Everybody started getting involved in the fourth quarter. We were down at the start of the fourth and in the back of our minds we knew we got to win.”
The Blue Devils plan to utilize this momentum to manifest more success in the remainder of the season.
“You always want to put your best foot forward,” said Douglas. “Our goal is continuous improvement everyday, every practice… having great practices being there physically, going at it and competing is gonna make it a heck of a lot easier come game time.”
Quincy (13-2) will play Springfield in its next game at 7:00 on Saturday.
