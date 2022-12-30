COLLINSVILLE, Ill. -- There were tides of momentum swings during the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic championship game between Quincy and Decatur MacArthur on Friday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
Quincy found itself on the low tide with Decatur MacArthur getting a 57-53 win to take home the tournament crown.
"We started the game out really well and our energy was great," said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. "At the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter, they went on their run and knocked down some shots and got some rebounds and were able to claw back."
The Blue Devils started off hot and took a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Momentum swung toward Decatur MacArthur during the second quarter, who would outscore the Blue Devils by a 21-9 margin in the second and take a 25-24 lead at halftime.
One positive note was a late bucket by Quincy sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas to close out the half and bring the Blue Devils within one point.
Decatur MacArthur increased its lead to 42-35 by the end of the third quarter and would not relinquish it.
Blue Devils junior guard Camden Brown scored a team-high 12 points.
Quincy junior guard Ralph Wires racked up 11 points, while sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III added nine points.
The Blue Devils defeated Alton on Wednesday night, and Colliersville and Rockford East on Thursday on its way to the tournament championship game.
All three teams are new looks for Quincy, as they are not normal regular season opponents.
Douglas said competing in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic was good for the team.
"The level of teams and the style of (play) some of the teams that we play our different than what we've seen in conference play," Douglas said. "It's nice to have that. It's also nice coming here. It's a good opportunity for us to see teams that we are going to see in regional play as well."
Quincy (12-2) will host Rock Island in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
"It's back to the drawing board," Douglas said. "We've got an opportunity to learn from some things and be better when we hit the floor next Friday. We've got a ways to go. We have some guys who do some things really well, but we also got to grow individually and as a team so we are better when we step out next Friday night."
Deitrich scores 27 in Illini West win
Illini West senior Nolan Deitrich had another big game on Friday, helping the Chargers defeat Pittsfield 58-50 in the consolation semifinals of the Macomb Western Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Deitrich scored a team-high 27 points, pulled down four boards, had two assists, two steals and a block.
Chargers senior Drake Mudd scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.
Saukees junior Eli Mendenhall scored a team-high 12 points and pulled down three boards.
Illini West would fall to Monmouth-Roseville 56-44 in the consolation championship later on Friday. Senior Gannon Bergmann scored 19 points for the Chargers.
Illini West now has a 9-7 record, while Pittsfield has a 5-5 record.
CSE girls win State Farm Classic crown
The Central-Southeastern girls basketball team defeated Paris 36-32 on Friday to take home the State Farm Classic Small School championship.
CSE's Brilyn Lantz earned All-Tournament honors, and CSE defeated the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to win the tournament title.
CSE (12-2) will host Payson Seymour in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.
Camp Point Central takes third place at Macomb
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated Southeastern 51-43 in the third-place game of the Macomb Western Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Panthers senior Breyhar Wiskirchen scored a team-high 18 points.
Suns senior Danny Stephens scored a game-high 30 points.
Central (10-2) will play at West Hancock in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Southeastern (12-2) will host West Prairie in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Canton falls to California in Moberly Shootout
The Canton girls basketball team narrowly lost to California 58-55 in the Moberly Shootout on Friday.
Lady Tigers junior Macie Fisher scored a team-high 17 points, draining five 3-pointers. Senior Nariah Clay added five assists.
Canton (4-5) will play Kirksville (4-4) in the opening round of the Highland Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
