QUINCY — Blue Devil Gym will be quiet on Friday nights for the foreseeable future.
Monday morning, Quincy Public Schools superintendent Roy Webb confirmed the district will delay the start of the boys and girls basketball seasons in accordance to directives provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.
“There are basketball communities all over the state making that same decision,” Webb said. “Our decision was based on student safety. The growth of COVID in all of our communities is pretty significant.”
Webb met with the superintendents of the other Western Big Six Conference schools Friday, and they developed a plan to collectively push back the start of the season. There is no timetable for Quincy or the WB6 schools to return to play.
Webb said there will be more meetings among the WB6 superintendents to monitor developments.
“The trigger to go back will be when the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education give us safe guidelines to return to play,” Webb said.
The IDPH elevated basketball to a high-risk sport October 27, and two days later, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said basketball should be postponed until spring.
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors chose to move forward with basketball practice beginning November 16 and games first being played November 30. However, the board also said the final decision lies with each school district.
A vast number of districts are following the IDPH guidelines with liability being a major factor.
“There’s a chance we could lose our tort immunity if we play basketball while the IDPH tells us not to,” Webb said.
Although the decision is understandable and expected, it isn’t any less painful for those involved.
“It hurts. It really does,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “It’s been an emotional time throughout the COVID pandemic. Now that it’s hit our sport and our guys, it’s difficult. You look forward to coaching every team, but this team had worked very hard and was very coachable.
“And for those seniors, to have to look them in their eyes and talk to them about delaying the season, it’s tough. They’ve been hit a lot already, and for this to take place too, man, that’s difficult.”
Webb knew it would be.
“I hate to disappoint kids and I hate to disappoint our coaches,” Webb said. “I felt very bad about the decision. I feel like if I can have our kids with our coaches teaching, training, mentoring, guiding them through this, that’s a plus. I hope we don’t lose that.”
The QHS boys basketball program had shut down individual and group workouts in anticipation of a November 16 start of practice. Douglas said the coaching staff will encourage players to return to the gym for individual drill work and necessary guidance.
“Now more than ever, they need to be in there and taking their mind off everything else the world is bringing them right now,” Douglas said. “We’re going to develop a schedule to get our guys in two or three days per week and continue our shooting workouts and weightlifting program.
“I’ve always said they need to be out there and they need to play for more reasons than just it’s Blue Devil basketball. It goes well beyond that.”
Webb understands that, too, and encourages the state agencies to find a resolution.
“I hope the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education continue to look at this and continue to look at the data of all the states around us and make a decision based on what’s best for kids,” Webb said.