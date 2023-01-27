QUINCY -- John Wood Community College picks up defensive specialist Carley Owsley from their backyard, Quincy High School, to join the volleyball program for the next two seasons.
Owsley is the Blue Devils libero, receiving offers from Hannibal-LaGrange University and JWCC.
The final decision came after signing on Thursday to join the Trail Blazers with head coach Scott Weston.
“She is a go-getter,” said Weston. “Her motor does not quit on the floor and she is so positive with her team and teammates. It's something we kind of missed last year. The fact that she is local and right in our backyard makes it even better.”
Owsley is a decorated libero receiving an array of awards throughout her four years at the high school’s volleyball program.
Her accomplishments are All-Academic, Second Team All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Year from the QHS volleyball program, and the Blue Devil Dedication Award from the QHS Athletic Department.
“She’s just a really great kid and she’s gonna do really great at John Wood,” said QHS head volleyball coach Katelin Brown. “We made it to the Regional Championship for the first time in five years and we couldn't have done it without Carley. She was our go-to to keep that ball up and going through the whole entire game. The team that beat us in the championship said their entire game plan was just to keep the ball away from her.”
Owsley said that the Regional Championship was her favorite memory as a Blue Devil.
“My goal is to go in and work hard,” said Owsley. “I’m just working to play you know? I want to show what I have. My ultimate goal is to get some playing time and earn it. It’s gonna take some work and I know I can do it.”
JWCC plans to use Owsley as a defensive specialist, but the specific location will be dependent on how the team sets up their defense and block.
“(Her position) will depend on what we put around her,” said Weston. “With picking up Carley and a couple others we’re gonna change our blocking scheme this year to funnel left back and middle back and to take our setters out of the defensive set position.”
After being a Trail Blazer, Owsley wishes to transfer to Quincy University to focus on her academic career as a school teacher, which is something her family inspired her to do.
“I plan to major in elementary education,” said Owsley. “I want to be an elementary teacher, hopefully first or second grade. My family has been involved in education. My dad is an administrator, my aunts are teachers, and my sisters are going into education. It just runs in the blood.”
