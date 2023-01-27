Owsley signing.jpg

Quincy senior Carley Owsley, center, signs her national letter-of-intent to play volleyball for John Wood Community College during a ceremony at Quincy High School on Thursday.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY -- John Wood Community College picks up defensive specialist Carley Owsley from their backyard, Quincy High School, to join the volleyball program for the next two seasons.

Owsley is the Blue Devils libero, receiving offers from Hannibal-LaGrange University and JWCC.

