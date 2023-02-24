QUINCY — February marks the season of signings — Quincy High school prepared a showcase on Wednesday for Mariah Crist, who signed to Columbia College to advance her soccer career in Missouri.
“We’re super excited for her joining the ranks at Columbia,” said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. “Knowing that we have another season with her, another 23-27 games, with somebody that has her skill level and passion is going to make our team better.”
The Blue Devils program finished last season strong as the Western Big Six conference champions with a 7-0 record. All 11 starters from the previous season will be returning for the coming spring season.
“The reality is that Mariah plays every position,” said Dinkheller. “She came in as a forward, then we made her a midfielder for a while, and last year she was a wingback. Her versatility is really top-notch. I can put her anywhere on the field and she’ll find success.”
Crist’s talent and adaptability on the field is rooted in her deep experience as a soccer player. She began her career at the age of three years old and her love for the sport has not waivered since.
“I think I’m a very hardworking player and in hard situations I continue to persevere,” said Crist. “I have trained a lot to where I can be moldable and can be put into positions where they need me.”
Crist said the thing she will miss most about being a Blue Devil is all of the relationships she has built and shared this journey with.
However she is looking forward to her future in college athletics and education.
“I’m really looking into a business major,” said Crist. “But there is also a part (of me) that wants to look into psychology. Columbia college is an amazing academic program through and through. I’m excited to learn from their programs.”
