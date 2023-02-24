Crist signing.jpg

QHS senior Mariah Crist, second from left, poses for a photo after signing her letter-of-intent to play soccer for Columbia College during a ceremony at Quincy High School on Wednesday.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY — February marks the season of signings — Quincy High school prepared a showcase on Wednesday for Mariah Crist, who signed to Columbia College to advance her soccer career in Missouri.

“We’re super excited for her joining the ranks at Columbia,” said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. “Knowing that we have another season with her, another 23-27 games, with somebody that has her skill level and passion is going to make our team better.”

