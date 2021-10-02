Quincy sprints to success at Tom Oakley Invitational

QUINCY -- Quincy High School came up with a big day at its annual Tom Oakley Invitational at Bob Mays Park on Saturday.
The Quincy girls team finished first with three Blue Devils runners placing in the top-three.
Quincy senior Anna Schuering won the girls race with a time of 19:32. Senior Alexandria Meyers was second at 20:40 and sophomore Olivia Schuering was 21:07 to round out Quincy's top-three runners.
The Blue Devils also had two other runners in the top-10 with sophomore Keeauna Scheufele placing sixth and freshman Amick McClelland placing ninth.
Quincy Notre Dame senior Teresa Drotar placed seventh to lead girl Raiders runners. Freshman Makayla Patton was tenth, sophomore Abigail Genenbacher was 12th and freshman Natalie Farah was 14th.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus placed fifth for Marion County.
Palmyra freshman Tiffany Neff placed 36th to lead Panthers girls runners.
The Blue Devils boys team placed second overall with 43 points, coming five points short of first place.
Hamilton West won the boys meet with 38 points. Burlington was third, Liberty was fourth, Quincy Notre Dame was fifth, Marion County was sixth and Palmyra was seventh.
Hamilton West Hancock senior Miles Sheppard won the boys race with a time of 15:28. Coming in second was Liberty senior Cannen Wolf and Burlington junior Samuel Morehead.
Coming in fourth and fifth place was a pair of Quincy runners, senior Ayden Triplett and junior Eric McClelland, who were within two seconds of each other.
Quincy then had freshman Cameron MacDonough in eighth place, sophomore Thomas Hess in 11th place and freshman Nathan Oliver in 15th place.
QND freshman Joseph Warning came in ninth place as the Raiders top boys runner.
Marion County freshman Levi Wright placed 13th to lead the Mustangs. Palmyra senior Caleb Juette placed 28th overall as the Panthers top boys runner.