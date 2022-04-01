QUINCY -- The Quincy University football program is excited to announce its schedule for the 2022 season.
The schedule consists of 11 contests, including six Great Lakes Valley Conference games.
“We will have six home games and five road contests with three of our first four games being at home,” said head coach Gary Bass.
Coach Bass kicks off his sixth season as the head coach of the Hawks on Sept. 1 at home against Glenville State with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
“It should make for an awesome atmosphere. This will be the first Thursday night home game in Quincy University football history,” Bass said.
The Week 2 matchup on Sept. 8 brings in Trinity International University (Ill.)
The Hawks will play their first road contest in Week 3 on Sept. 17, when they travel to Ohio to take on Walsh University.
Coach Bass and his Hawks will welcome the Ashland University Eagles for the annual homecoming game on Sept. 24 at “The Rock.”
In Week 5, the program will start Great Lakes Valley Conference action on Oct. 1 in Rolla, Mo., against the Miners of Missouri S&T.
With Lindenwood University leaving the GLVC to make the jump to Division one, QU found a quality opponent in Kentucky Wesleyan. The Hawks and Panthers will renew acquaintances on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.
After a week away from conference play, Quincy jumps back into it with a road trip to the Metro-East to take on the McKendree University Bearcats at 3:00 p.m.
In Week 8, the Hawks will be making their first trip to the University of Indianapolis since 2019.
The Hawks will come back home for their Week 9 rivalry game on Oct. 29 against the Truman State Bulldogs.
On Nov. 5, the Hawks will take their final road trip for a matchup with the Southwest Baptist Bearcats.
The Hawks wrap up the 2022 campaign with the Battle of the Birds game against the William Jewell College Cardinals. Quincy holds the all-time series lead 6-3, with the Hawks taking last year's game by the score of 51-17.
“We are very excited with the way things are laid out for us this season and are very excited about where we stand right now and the opportunity, we have to have a great season,” said Bass.
