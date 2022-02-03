The Quincy University women's basketball team fell to the University of Illinois - Springfield Prairie Stars 61-43 at TRAC on Thursday night.
The Hawks' first basket came with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter, a driving layup from Dami Adeyinka that tied the game at 2. However, this was the closest QU got to having the lead, as the Prairie Stars went on a tear soon after and kept the lead for the remainder of the game. Emma Knipe scored the last points of the quarter for the Hawks with a driving layup with 1:06 remaining, with the quarter ending 18-10 UIS.
After a point drought, the second quarter became promising for the Hawks, with a layup from Beth Matas Martin bringing the deficit to three points at 22-19 UIS with 5:55 remaining. However, the Prairie Stars quickly pulled away once again, with the half ending with a 35-22 score in favor of UIS.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Hawks. The team cut the Prairie Stars' lead to five points via a driving layup by Martin, making the score 37-32 UIS with 6:49 remaining. However, UIS once again pulled away and reestablished a commanding lead. The Hawks' final points of the quarter came via another driving layup by Adeyinka with 39 seconds remaining, with the quarter ending 50-34 UIS.
The fourth quarter started with a drought for both teams, which only broke when Knipe sunk a three-pointer with 7:16 remaining, making the score 50-37 UIS. Unfortunately, this did not signal a change of luck for the Hawks, as the Prairie Stars once again increased their lead further. The Hawks' final points came with 41 seconds left in the game, with a layup from Sydney Happel giving the game its final score of 61-43 UIS.
Sarah Nelson led the Hawks with 10 points in 31 minutes of play. Beth Matas Martin scored 9 points and led the team with 6 rebounds in 33 minutes of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.