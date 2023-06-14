QUINCY — Quincy University will add a new sport in the spring of 2025.
The Quincy University athletic department announced Wednesday that it would add stunt as its 27th varsity sport and 13th women's sport for student athletes to compete in.
Stunt will give female athletes an opportunity to use their cheerleading background and skills to compete in one of the more rapidly growing sports in the country.
Stunt is a sport created by USA Cheer to expand opportunities for female athletes.
Along with added opportunities, this also has helped high schools and colleges meet Title XI requirements. Teams are composed of at least 16 student-athletes and will compete in the spring.
Stunt involves the technical and athletic parts of cheerleading. These include partner stunts, pyramids, basket tosses and tumbling.
Matchups are head-to-head with both teams competing on the floor at the same time.
“We are proud to offer this new opportunity for women’s intercollegiate competition at QU,” said QU President Brian McGee. “While Quincy University has a distinguished cheerleading tradition, stunt provides an important new competitive opportunity for these talented student-athletes.”
There are 66 stunt collegiate programs in the nation. The Hawks will be competing with GLVC members Maryville University and Drury University.
One of the next steps for the university is a national search for a head coach. QU will start competing in the 2024-2025 school year.
