QUINCY – The Quincy Hawks didn’t start the regular season the way they had envisioned.
After a home setback Friday night, the Hawks were determined to reverse their fortunes.
Quincy charged out strong in the second half en route to downing Cedarville 88-77 in men’s basketball play Saturday night at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks evened their record at 1-1 after the season’s opening weekend.
“When you play back-to-back games like this, it comes down to who wants it more,” Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “They shot 66 percent from the field in the first half and we had a renewed focus defensively in the second half. We were able to string together some stops and get out in transition. We pushed the pace and I think they got tired.”
Quincy looked like a brand-new team as it stepped up its level of play in the second half.
The Hawks embarked on a 16-5 run to start the second half, capped by a putback and corner jumper by Malik Hardmon.
Jamaurie Coakley also scored on a pair of acrobatic drives to the hoop during the key stretch.
Hardmon muscled in a putback while being fouled and then hit the free throw to put Quincy up 66-54 with 10 minutes left.
Nate Shockey followed by burying a 3-pointer from the top of the key for the Hawks.
Quincy built its lead to as many as 17 in the second half.
Hardmon connected for 23 points and eight rebounds.
“Our mentality changed,” Hardmon said. “We knew we needed to step up our intensity in the second half. We came out aggressively and it paid off for us.”
Shockey contributed 22 points.
“The shots came my way,” Shockey said. “I just had to step up with confidence and knock them down. My teammates set me up really well. We played well offensively in both halves, but we knew we obviously had to be better defensively in the second half. Everybody really stepped up.”
The powerful Hardmon was a force on the offensive glass, converting on four putbacks in the second half.
It was a fast-paced and frenetic first half as the lead changed hands numerous times.
The Hawks jumped ahead 23-18 on Shockey’s 3-pointer, but Cedarville countered with a 12-4 run to regain control.
Shockey’s second trey of the first half brought Quincy within 44-43 at the break. Shockey collected 14 first-half points.
Teammate Silas Crisler buried three 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.
The Hawks hit six threes in the first half while Cedarville drained seven shots from long distance.
Quincy will play Hannibal-LaGrange on Wednesday at home.
“This was really important for us to get a win after playing two really good teams this weekend,” Hellenthal said. “You obviously want to go 2-0, but to split and beat a really good Cedarville team is a step in the process. There were a lot of positives for us. I’m excited to come out with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.