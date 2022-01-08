LIBERTY, MO. - The Quincy University men's basketball team fell 81-77 at William Jewell in another close GLVC battle on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals led 6-0 before QU made its first field goal nearly five minutes into the game when Silas Crisler hit a deep two from the far wing to make it 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
QU took its first lead when Paul Zilinskas made a layup with 11:03 left in the first half, and then Jalen Stamps followed with a three pointer to give QU a 10-7 lead with 10:27 left in the first half. Adam Moore then extended QU's lead to 17-12 with 7:45 left in the first half.
Charles Callier made a 3-pointer to give QU a 29-28 lead with 2:28 left in the first half, but that is the last time QU would have the lead in the game. Jewell closed the half with an 7-2 run and led 35-31 at halftime and fended QU's effort off in the second half.
Jewell led by nine points after they buried a 3-pointer two minutes into the second half, but Mark Bradshaw Jr. brought QU within two points at 46-44 when he made a 3-pointer with 14:56 left in the second half.
Zilinskas then scored a layup to bring the Hawks within a point at 47-46 with 13:42 left in the second half. Jewell continued to hold on to the lead, but two Stamps foul shots made it a one-point Hawk deficit again at 51-50 with 11:40 left in regulation.
After trailing by nine early in the second half, QU made it a one possession game multiple times and a one-point game three different times, but the Cardinals never surrendered the lead.
Zilinskas made a 3-pointer with five seconds left to make it 79-77 but the Cardinals were able to make two foul shots to seal the victory.
Zilinskas led QU with 18 points in 23 minutes, while Bradshaw added 14 points in 22 minutes. Stamps also notched double figures with 10 points in 16 minutes.
The Hawks will play host to Maryville on Thursday night at 7:30 in Pepsi Arena.
