LEBANON, Ill. - The Quincy University men's basketball team had its season come to a close after they lost 77-40 in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament on Monday night at McKendree.
McKendree started the game on a 13-2 run, and never looked back. They limited the Hawks to just 18 first-half points and had a 22-point advantage at the intermission.
Quincy shot just (13 percent) from the field in the second half and ended up losing by 37 points to end their season.
Interim Head Coach Pat Richardson finished 3-2 at the helm for the Quincy University Hawks.
Senior Silas Crisler led Quincy with 11 points and six rebounds. The Hawks were one of the best offensive teams in the GLVC this season, but were held to a season low 40 points in the final game of the season.
QU was outscored 38-8 in the paint.
