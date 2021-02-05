QUINCY – Quincy University president Dr. Brian McGee didn’t need to search far and wide to find the school’s next athletic director.
The right candidate had an office just down the hall.
Friday morning, McGee named Hawks baseball coach Josh Rabe as the athletic director.
“In the end, no national search was necessary,” McGee said. “We had the right person. … This was a case where the right choice right now was right in front of us.”
The 42-year-old Rabe succeeds Marty Bell, who resigned in December to become the athletic director at Simpson College, an NCAA Division III school in Indianola, Iowa. Bell, who was the QU men’s basketball coach from 2003-16, served as the athletic director since 2007.
In fact, Rabe is the third straight QU coach to move into the AD role. Pat Atwell transitioned from the head baseball coach to the AD office in 2001 and spent six years at the helm.
Rabe also is the second QU graduate in recent memory to serve as athletic director. Great Lakes Valley Conference commissioner Jim Naumovich, a 1985 QU alumnus, served as AD from 1992-2000 before joining the conference staff.
Rabe is entering his 11th season at the helm of the QU baseball program and is the Hawks’ winningest coach with a 319-188 record. He’s led the Hawks to six NCAA Tournament appearances and two Great Lakes Valley Conference championships.
In 2017, Rabe guided the Hawks to the NCAA Midwest Region championship and the program’s first and only appearance in the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. His teams have enjoyed two 40-win seasons and five 30-win seasons.
Rabe, who is an Adams County native and grew up in Mendon, played baseball at QU from 1998-2000, earning All-GLVC first-team honors all three seasons. He was the GLVC Freshman of the Year in 1998, the GLVC Player of the Year in 1999 and a two-time All-American. He still ranks in the top 10 all-time in career hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and batting average.
Following his junior season, Rabe was selected in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Minnesota Twins. He made his major league debut in 2006 and played in 38 games over two seasons, hitting .250 with three home runs and nine RBIs.
He retired in 2008 and joined the coaching staff at Saint Joseph’s College as the Pumas’ hitting coach. Two seasons later, he returned to his alma mater as head coach.