QUINCY — Spencer Walker won’t overpower hitters with a blazing fastball.
And won’t light up the radar gun.
But anytime Walker takes the mound, he provides his team with an opportunity to win.
Walker’s pinpoint control and ability to mix pitches has enabled him to become the ace on Quincy University’s pitching staff.
And the results have paid off for the Hawks early in the baseball season.
“Spencer sets the tone for us – that’s why he’s our Friday night guy,” Quincy coach Matt Schissel said. “He’s taken over that No. 1 role. He gives us a chance every time he goes out there.”
The numbers back that up.
Walker has made six starts for the Hawks, compiling a 4-0 record and a 3.72 earned-run average.
The senior right-hander has struck out 26 batters and walked just 10 in 38-plus innings this season.
Walker pitched seven shutout innings earlier this month at Carson-Newman before allowing just two earned runs in a win over Davenport on March 19.
In his most recent outing last Friday, he threw 126 pitches and went 8 1/3 innings to earn the win over No. 13 Illinois-Springfield.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Walker features an effective three-pitch arsenal that includes a fastball, curveball and changeup.
He said his fastball consistently clocks in the 88 to 89 mile-per-hour range.
“I stick to my strengths,” Walker said. “I try to work both sides of the plate with my fastball and then work in my curveball.
“I had four strikeouts against UIS. I would’ve liked to have more, but I rely on my defense. If you command the zone and hit your spots, you can be successful.”
Walker knows how to keep hitters off-balance.
“I’ve used my curveball to start hitters off with,” he said. “They go up there looking for a fastball on the first pitch and I can throw a curveball for a strike to get ahead in the count.”
Walker transferred to Quincy University last year from Lincoln Land Community College.
“Going from junior college to (NCAA) Division II, it was a big adjustment,” he said. “There were some bigger guys that I was facing, and I pitched a little scared at first. As time went on, I became more confident and comfortable. And I settled in more.”
Walker still had a solid debut season at QU in 2021.
He was 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA. He struck out 46 and walked 17 in 60 innings.
Walker made eight starts and four appearances in relief last season.
He also had an opportunity to spend a season at QU playing alongside Riley Martin, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the Chicago Cubs.
“It was a great learning experience to be around Riley,” Walker said. “I watched him and saw how he approached everything. He knows what it takes to be successful, and I saw it first-hand.
“Riley would give me pointers, and he would help me make adjustments when I pitched.”
Next up for Walker and the Hawks is a weekend series at Southern Indiana. Quincy is 12-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
“Our team is headed in the right direction after the series win against UIS,” Walker said. “We’ve played really good competition and that has prepared us for future games. I like where we’re at as a team.”
For Walker, he will continue to play an important role for the Hawks.
“The season’s going good,” he said. “There is always room to improve, but I’m on the right track.”
Schissel has been impressed with Walker’s development.
“Spencer knows how to pitch,” the coach said. “He brings that mentality where he will give you his best shot and compete every time.
“He also brings leadership, on and off the field. He has a great work ethic and holds guys accountable. He sets a good example for his teammates to follow.”
Walker also has the option to play one more collegiate season in 2023.
“We got an extra year of eligibility because of COVID,” Walker said. “Academically, I’m a senior now. But I’m planning on taking advantage of that extra year and coming back next season. I want to keep playing.”
