QUINCY -- Quincy University will induct 11 individuals into the Sports Hall of Fame at an honorary brunch at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Room, located in the QU Health and Fitness Center.
Reservations are required to attend the ceremony.
Brady Colling earned a degree in sports management from QU in 1995, making significant contributions to the men's volleyball team.
Collings finished his QU volleyball career ranking fifth in kills, fourth in aces and third in digs.
Since earning his degree, Collings has pursued a career in the sports gear arena. He has worked for Nike, Spyder, Global Brands Group and Liberated Brands; and today is the Global GM/Brand President of Spyder.
Fernando Barretto is a 2004 graduate from QU with a degree in graphic arts for business, and is inducted after being a pillar for the men's volleyball team.
Barretto was know for his fiery style of play, and was a three-time All-Conference selection. He still ranks in the top-five all-time in hitting percentage, total kills and blocks.
Rasaan Hall is a 1996 QU graduate with a degree in public relation and has been elected into the Hall of Fame after a strong basketball career.
Hall set the school record for 3-point field goal percentage and was voted team MVP and named an Honorable Mention All-American during his senior year. He would later play professionally with the William Jones Cup in Taiwan and with the Chinese Basketball Association.
Paul Jackstadt was a 1971 graduate from 1971 with a history career and was elected as a basketball player.
Jackstadt averaged 23.8 points per game during his senior season and shot 50% from the field.
Bob Pollihan is a 1973 QU graduate with a degree in accounting, and is being inducted as a soccer player.
Pollihan played a key role in the 1971 QU men's soccer team winning the national championship and the 1972 team getting to the finals. He is also a member of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.
Kim Pingsterhaus Rakers graduated from QU in 1999 with a degree in accounting. She was a two-sport athlete, playing basketball for two years and volleyball for four years.
Rakers finished her volleyball career a the all-time leader in kills, digs and aces. She also won several awards during her time with the Hawks.
Heath Tagtmeyer is a 1995 graduate from QU with a finance degree. He was a two-sport athlete in soccer and baseball.
While he was the 1992 Division I men's soccer Rookie of the Year, Tagtmeyer's stronger sport was baseball. He finished his Hawks career with a .352 average, 162 hits, 107 RBIs and 31 stolen bases, while also winning 13 games as a pitcher. He also was the football team's kicker in his senior year.
Brenda Walters Tanker is a 2001 graduate from QU with a biological sciences degree and was a key player on the women's volleyball team.
Tanker left QU as the all-time leader with 5,107 assists, a record that still stands. She also had a season record with 1,615 assists in her senior year.
Bart Toennies graduated from QU in 1994 with a sociology degree and played baseball.
During Toennies' senior season, he batted .446 with a .846 slugging percentage. His career .419 average is second all-time behind Hall of Famer Jason Rakers.
Former St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Rick Hummel is a Professional Achievement inductee.
Hummel spent two years at Quincy College before wrapping up his journalism degree at the University of Missouri. He started out his sports media career as a student spotter for QHS sports broadcasts and covered sports for the Quincy Herald-Whig during his summers in college and worked for the Colorado Springs Free Press/Sun while serving in the U.S. Army.
Hummel was hired by the Post-Dispatch in 1971 and took over as beat writer for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1978. He covered three World Series championship team during his time at the Post-Dispatch before retiring in 2022. He is also a member fo the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Dustin Jacoby attended QU for three semesters in 2009 and 2010 and was the quarterback before choosing to forego his redshirt senior season and focus on mixed martial arts.
Jacoby made is UFC debut in 2011 and later competed in professional kickboxing. He currently has six UFC victories and is ranked No. 13 in the light heavyweight division.
For more information about the QU Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, contact the QU Advancement Office at 217-228-5227.
