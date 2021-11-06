QUINCY, Ill. - The Quincy University women's volleyball team swept McKendree University on Saturday.
The Hawks outhit the Bearcats after recording a .265 hitting percentage while holding McKendree to a .057 percentage. The Hawks swept McKendree 25-20, 25-14, and 25-14.
The Hawks offense was led by Alyssa Grimm who tallied 12 kills out of 18 attacks and accumulated a .611 hitting percentage. Emily Rehagen was next with nine kills and eight digs.
Makayla Knoblauch and Elizabeth Lightner led Quincy's defense with a total of four blocks each. Knoblauch put some work in on the offense side as well and recorded 28 assists with three kills on four attacks for a .750 hitting percentage. Lightner accumulated a .364 hitting percentage as she fired five kills out of 11 attacks.
Quincy's defense terminated the Bearcat's offense and took over all three sets to take the match.
Next Game
The Hawks will be welcoming Truman State University to Pepsi Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 10), at 7:00 P.M.
