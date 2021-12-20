The Quincy University women's basketball team earned a 71-62 win at Purdue Northwest on Monday afternoon.
One minute and 28 seconds into the contest, Beth Matas Martin hit a jumper in the paint on a fast break to give QU a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Hawks led 19-12 after the first quarter and never surrendered the lead after scoring the first basket of the game. Grace Flanagan hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in the second quarter to give QU a 33-22 lead. The Pride closed the quarter with a run but QU led 36-31 at halftime.
Regan Loconte hit a jumper in the paint with 6:17 left in the third quarter to give QU a 14 point advantage at 49-35. QU established the paint in the third quarter and Marta Rivera had a layup with 3:22 left in the third quarter to give QU its largest lead of the game at 53-36.
QU kept PNW at a distance as they were not able to come within two possessions the entire fourth quarter.
Sarah Nelson led QU with 15 points in 25 minutes. She went 5-of-8 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line. Flanagan had 12 points, Loconte had 11 and Matas Martin added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Emma Knipe nearly had a double double with nine points and 11 rebounds, while Rivera had eight points and six rebounds. Maddie Spagnola led the team with six assists and paced the team with four steals.
QU has won three games in a row, and four of its past six games riding solid momentum headed into the break period.
Hawks will play at Maryville University on Jan 2 at 1 p.m. in GLVC action.
