QUINCY — It was a heavyweight battle between two Western Big 6 titans on Friday night at the QHS gym.
At times it was a rough game with missed shots and defensive mistakes.
Despite that, Quincy remained undefeated after earning a 62-52 win over Sterling.
"The good thing about this group is they have a lot of fight in them," said Quincy head coach Andy Douglas. "While it wasn't a pretty game, they understand what it takes to win."
Junior guard Camden Brown was the hot hand early on for Quincy, scoring eight points in the first half to give the Blue Devils an early spark.
Sterling had a similar spark from senior guard John Paul Schilling, who led the team with seven points in the first half.
The game remained tight with Quincy clinging to a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 30-24 lead at halftime.
The Golden Warriors went on a 6-0 run to start the second half to tie the game up and put the pressure on the Blue Devils.
"They did a good job of matching blow for blow at times," Douglas said. "Sterling is a tough team and a physical team. They are well-coached. We knew we were going to get their best effort and we had some defensive lapses and let them get loose in transition."
Quincy regained the lead with a three-pointer from sophomore guard Dom Clay, but the game would remain close.
Clay was a spark from the bench for Quincy, scoring a team-high 16 points and pulling down four rebounds.
"Dom is huge," Douglas said. "That's the Dom that we know and see in practice and games. The consistency part is key, but defensively he was a big-time spark for us. He led us in some fast break plays and really got us going when we needed something."
Sterling senior guard Kaedon Phillips hit a bucket with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead.
The Blue Devils answered with a bucket from Clay to regain the lead and would not look back from that point, taking a 46-40 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Quincy still had to contend with Golden Warriors junior guard Andre Klaver, who scored a team-high 21 points. 14 of those points were in the second half and he also led Sterling with seven rebounds.
Blue Devils sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas scored 13 points and had six rebounds.
"Key is a big body," Douglas said. "He can be physical. Defensively, I thought he was sound. He pulled down some boards and led us in some transition plays and we needed him to have an inside game."
Brown also had 13 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Quincy (6-0) will host Batavia in its next game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"We've got Batavia tomorrow night," Douglas said. "It was an ugly game tonight. We've got a early film session tomorrow and we will put something together for them."
