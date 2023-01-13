Longcor 1.13.jpg

Quincy's Bradley Longcor III drives into the paint during Friday's game against Galesburg at the Blue Devil Gym.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY — Quincy boys basketball turned silver into gold against Galesburg in a sterling 76-31 triumph on Friday night, pushing their record to 16-2.

This far into the season it is simply undeniable: QHS is a force to be reckoned with — and their players know it too.

