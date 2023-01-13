QUINCY — Quincy boys basketball turned silver into gold against Galesburg in a sterling 76-31 triumph on Friday night, pushing their record to 16-2.
This far into the season it is simply undeniable: QHS is a force to be reckoned with — and their players know it too.
“I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I felt like (the game) was a little easy”, said Dom Clay who scored 10, one of four players to reach double-digits. “Second half, they came out and fought, but we just came out better.”
QHS has earned such confidence given their top-tier ranking in the Western Big 6 conference. Currently placed at number one is Moline who remains undefeated in the conference, but share the same 16-2 record overall.
“I can't wait to play Moline,” said Clay.
His philosophy behind the preparation is simple.
“Just get locked in and ready to play,” said Clay. “First we need to win and be strong and play as a team.”
Not only have they solidified a successful starting five, but each bench player can conquer in a moment's notice, too.
QHS had 13 players put up points.
“Our guys played with a different type of toughness tonight in a lot of different areas,” said head coach Andy Douglas. “Offensively I thought we did a really good job of sharing the basketball, we got four guys in double figures, that's always a good thing.”
Camden Brown scored a team-high 18 points, Bradley Longcor III racked up 14 points and Ralph Wires added 10 points.
“Defensively I thought we were dialed in (also),” said Douglas. “We got a ton of deflections in the half-court which lead to some transition opportunities. It was a fun night for us.”
It would not be a Blue Devils win without a slam-dunk to top it off. Camden Brown made an aggressive steal from Galesburg finishing with a one-handed dunk to send the Silver Streaks home.
“It’s finally good to get one again (because) I haven't gotten one in a while,” said Brown. “It is, what it is.”
Brown said it best, at this point a QHS win is what it is, undeniable.
Quincy will host a non-conference game against Lincoln on Saturday.
