The Quincy University women's basketball picked up their first victory of the season with a commanding 82-51 home win over William Penn on Tuesday evening.
Three different Hawks scored in double figures and eleven different players had at least one field goal in the win. QU was led by Beth Matas Martin, Sarah Nelson and Dami Adeyinka.
Matas Martin filled up several statistical categories on Tuesday night. The transfer point guard scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, secured eight rebounds, and dished out six assists.
Nelson scored a team-high 16 points to go along with 7 rebounds and two assists for the Hawks. Adeyinka also scored in double digits after she had 13 points and also sent out five assists with three rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.