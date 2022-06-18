Saturday afternoon was a preview of sorts for the John Wood Community College men’s basketball program. The Muddy River Showcase pitted Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton against cousins Joshua and Josiah Talton of Monroe City, all three being future Trail Blazers.
And to add the cherry on top for John Wood, Jeremiah and Joshua won MVP honors for their respective states in a 95-55 win for Illinois over Missouri.
Jeremiah scored a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-20 in the field along with six rebounds. Joshua led the Missouri all-stars in points with 18 along with four rebounds and shot 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.
“(Jeremiah is) a special player,” Illinois and Liberty High head coach Greg Altmix said. “He’s just such a threat to be able to score from so many different spots on the court. He’s just extremely difficult to guard.
The Illinois all-stars got off to a slow start in the first half as the Show-Me State jumped out to a 25-17 lead with under nine minutes remaining in the half.
However, Altmix said once the one-time teammates got familiar with each other, his team was able to take the lead and build on it.
Illinois ended the half on an 18-6 run before starting the second half with a 22-9 run. Ultimately, Illinois outscored Missouri 60-24 in the second half.
Not only did the team succeed on the offensive side of the court but the defensive side as well, according to Jeremiah Talton.
“We took out their best players and they were hitting shots and we just kind of ran and got open shots,” Jeremiah Talton said.
The Illinois defense was also successful in keeping Missouri out of the paint. The Missouri offense scored just 18 points in the paint compared to Illinois’ 32. Missouri also garnered just five offensive rebounds all game and scored four second-chance points.
Liberty’s Ramsey Fry scored the second-most points for Illinois with 14 and fellow Eagle Devin Klauser led the team in rebounds with nine. Altmix said one of Saturday’s highlights was coaching his Liberty seniors for a final time.
“To have them come in, play one more time before this and then come out here tonight to be able to coach them and then take the floor with one another again was pretty special,” Altmix said.
And as Jeremiah Talton is set to play many more games on John Wood’s campus, the former Blue Devil said he is blessed.
“I give all the glory to God just to be able to find a home that I can come in here and work with and play with great teammates,” Jeremiah Talton said.
