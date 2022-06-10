QUINCY — When Quincy golfer Adam Pfeiffer traveled to the Central Illinois Amateur Golf Tournament, he set a goal of shooting 10-under par.
Pfeiffer did even better than he anticipated. His tournament-winning performance of 12-under par broke the tournament record.
He finished with a 132 total last weekend at Lincoln Greens Golf Course in Springfield.
The 35-year-old earned his third win in the last five years winning the event.
“It felt great,” Pfeiffer said. “Certainly, this was the lowest two-day score that I had put together and it was kind of a nice bounce back after a fairly poor showing in the (Quincy) city tournament a couple weeks back.”
Last weekend’s competition saw Pfeiffer battle with Springfield’s Jake Erickson. After heading into Sunday with a two-stroke advantage, Pfeiffer said he stayed focused on maintaining his lead.
After playing neck and neck with Erickson for most of the second day, Pfeiffer eventually outlasted his main competition by seven strokes. It wasn’t until after the tournament that he found out he broke the event’s two-day record.
“It was just one of those days that everything kind of went in the right place,” Pfeiffer said. “I hit a lot of iron shots close, I almost got a hole-in-one… those little fortunate breaks here and there certainly made it to where it was destined to be my weekend.”
Pfeiffer has a lot of presence in the Gem City golf scene. The Quincy native first started playing when he was 9 and has since won a multitude of tournaments.
Pfeiffer won a 2003 IHSA state title as a student at Quincy High, is an eight-time city tournament champ and a two-time Missouri Mid-Am champion. He also played at John Wood Community College.
The 26-year golfing veteran says he competes in around a dozen tournaments a year. Pfeiffer most recently participated in the city tournament and a tournament in St. Louis.
“You’re not going to achieve your goals by going out there and playing every now and again, so it takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of effort,” Pfeiffer said. “Like any passion, if you put the effort in, if you put the time in, you’re going to see the results at the end of the day.”
As Pfeiffer celebrates another championship, he will have a quick turnaround for his next tournament.
The Quincy golfer will head to St. Louis to compete in the Missouri Amateur Championship on June 20-25. He finished seventh in last year’s event.
Pfeiffer will then look to win his third Missouri Mid-Am title in August.
“I’m thankful for all the people around me that have supported me because it’s certainly been difficult for spouses to have me be gone and play as much as I do, practice as much as I do,” Pfeiffer said. “All of that time and practice is certainly rewarding when you’re able to compete at the highest level and win a tournament.”
