MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Ks, both forward and backward, hanging from the outfield fence said it all.
Riley Quinn was dominant.
The Monroe City pitcher handcuffed the Palmyra softball team’s offense Saturday, striking out 10, allowing just five hits and carving out an 11-3 victory in the Class 2 District 5 championship game at Lion’s Club Field.
“It’s pretty awesome to win a district championship as it is, but for it to be against Palmyra just makes it that much sweeter,” Quinn said. “I think it was our confidence. We came in and knew what we had to do at the plate and we knew what we had to do on the field.”
Monroe City (19-6) will face Marceline (23-1) on Wednesday in the Class 2 sectionals.
“We are just going to keep doing what we are doing,” Monroe City coach Melissa Chinn said. “Keep preparing like we’ve been preparing all year. It’s just another game and (we) got to get that in our heads. Just do our thing.”
Just like Quinn did Saturday, thanks in large part to her connection with catcher Bailee Hays.
“(Hays) called an awesome game,” Quinn said. “I have full confidence in what she calls and I rarely ever shake her off. So I just have confidence in what she calls and I throw it.”
Monroe City took the lead in the first inning when leadoff hitter Carly Youngblood singled, stole second and scored on a Palmyra error. Later in the frame, Hays doubled and was driven in by a Emily Freidank single.
Youngblood hit a pair of home runs, coming through with a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Youngblood went 3 for 3 with a walk, four run scored and three RBIs.
“It was really exciting,” Youngblood said. “I’m glad I can help my team out and get those runs in.”
Palmyra answered with a solo home run from Candra King in the fifth inning. However, Hays hit a solo home run for Monroe City in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Hays’ home run knocked out Palmyra starting pitcher Jazlin Gottman, who went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts. Gottman allowed seven hits, no walks and four earned runs.
“In practice, we have been working on the high tee,” Quinn said. “Gottman has been throwing a lot of high balls and been getting a lot of strikeouts in games. We knew that coming in and just adjusted our hands to it.”
Palmyra reliever Lydia Althoff went 1.2 innings with one strikeout, while allowing one walk, six hits and four runs.
Palmyra scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings when the game was out of reach. Hailey Kroeger hit a double to drive in Jansen Juette in the sixth, while Sophie Hoerr hit a sacrifice RBI to drive in King in the seventh.
Monroe City had a five-run inning in the sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run double from Mackenzie Moss, an RBI single from Freidank and a RBI single from Kailynn Fuemmeler.
“They just kept hitting the ball and seeing the ball real well,” Chinn said. “They’re focused and they know exactly what they want and they know exactly what they are seeing.”
Palmyra coach Alexis Van Nostrand said Palmyra beat itself in the field with errors and not being patient at the plate.
“(Quinn) kept us on our toes,” Van Nostrand said. “My girls swung at a lot of stuff out of the zone and props to her for hitting her spots throughout the whole game.”
Palmyra wraps up its season with a 13-12 record.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Van Nostrand said. “I don’t think anybody thought we was going to be in the district championship game this year after losing so many seniors last year. I hope that they take away they can be right back here next year if they work hard in the off season and be ready.”