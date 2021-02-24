MONROE CITY, Mo. — Any hopes that the Father Tolton girls basketball team had to upset Monroe City in the Class 3 District 7 semifinal match were dashed on Wednesday with two first half runs by the Panthers.
After falling behind 6-1 early in the first quarter, Monroe City overcame a sluggish start and played like the top-seeded team in the district. With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers went on a 10-point run to take an 11-6 lead to end the period.
After Father Tolton closed the game to 11-9 with a 3-point play in the beginning of the second quarter, Monroe City went on a 15-point run, taking a 26-9 lead before the Trailblazers could score another point, effectively putting the game out of reach by the end of the second quarter.
Monroe City entered halftime with a 32-13 lead, en route to an 66-35 district semifinal victory
“Really, we just started to follow our plans,” Panthers coach Cody Leonard said of his team’s recovery from the slow start. “We started to take care of the basketball and execute what we knew we needed to do. We got down 6-1 and got on a run and they just could not come back. They really had no answer at that point.”
It was a milestone night for senior Riley Quinn, who reach the 1,000-point mark for career when she scored her 18th point of the night in the fourth quarter.
When she scored the basket to reach 1,000 points, the student section, comprised mainly of members of the Monroe City boys team, erupted in cheers and produced banners congratulating Quinn on her accomplishment.
“Tonight was so special,” Quinn said. “When I was a freshman and sophomore, I did not score that many points, so this is what has happened over the last two years.”
Quinn said her teammates were instrumental in helping her reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“I am a low post player, so I depend on my teammates feeding me the ball,” she said.
In addition to Quinn, Monroe City sophomore Haley Hagen scored 14 points and Hallie Dyer posted 16 points.
Monroe City (23-2) will host South Callaway (18-2) in the district championship on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated South Shelby 79-43 in Wednesday’s other district semifinal.
“We will have a challenge,” said Leonard. “They have two girls who are legitimate D-1 players.”