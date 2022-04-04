QUINCY — They played together in the backcourt on a state championship basketball team.
Now they’re teaming up to deliver clutch plays on an undefeated girls’ soccer team.
Freshman Sage Stratton drilled a pinpoint pass to junior Lia Quintero late in a scoreless battle with cross-town rival Quincy High on Monday night.
Quintero did the rest, connecting on a left-footed boot that found the back of the net.
That decisive goal, with just over six minutes left, was the lone score as Quincy Notre Dame earned a hard-fought 1-0 road win over the Blue Devils at Flinn Stadium.
“Sage put the ball in the right spot, and I was able to get to the ball without being offsides,” Quintero said. “I was able to put a good shot on it and fortunately it went in.
“It was pure excitement to score that goal. We needed it. This was a huge game for our team. It was special to win against them – Quincy has a good team, and we knew they wanted revenge.”
The unbeaten Lady Raiders completed a season sweep over QHS. Quintero also scored the winning goal in her team’s 3-2 home win over the Devils last month.
“If you lose track of Lia for a minute, she’s going to score a goal, and that’s what she did,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “She was frustrated the whole game, but she came through. She didn’t try to kill it. She put it on goal, and the ball went in.
“Sage made a great crossing pass and it worked well for us.”
A determined Quincy High team had its share of scoring chances and controlled play for much of the second half.
The ball was on the Blue Devil offensive side of the field for a majority of the time after the halftime break.
But Notre Dame kept its composure and eventually broke through with the game’s lone goal.
Stratton, a strong defender who played point guard in basketball, booted a long pass down the left side of the field late in the game.
“I saw Lia running down the sideline and I wanted to see if I could get the ball down to her,” Stratton said. “I knew I had time to get my feet set and I knew if I could get her the ball that Lia would finish it.”
The speedy, right-footed Quintero, who was defended well all game by Quincy High, tracked down Stratton’s pass and used her left foot to kick the ball into the net with 6:06 remaining.
“Lia is an amazing player,” Stratton said. “It was awesome playing basketball with her, and it’s been the same way in soccer. She’s a great competitor.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 4-0-3 overall. They had recorded ties in their three previous matches.
“Give Quincy a lot of credit,” Stratton said. “They’re a tough team and made us work really hard.”
Sophomore Addison Van Hecke excelled at goalkeeper for Notre Dame as she pitched a shutout.
“Addison was outstanding,” Stratton said. “Give her a lot of credit for making some great saves and helping us to that win.”
“Addison stepped up and did a great job in both halves,” Longo said. “She gained confidence as the game went on.”
QHS dropped to 4-3 overall.
“They finished an opportunity there at the end,” Quincy coach Travis Dinkheller said. “Give them credit. They got a good ball and they put a good finish on it.
“We definitely had scoring chances, but we weren’t able to break through.”
QND returns home to face Hannibal on Tuesday.
“That was definitely a good win against Quincy High,” Longo said. “But now we turn around and have to prepare for another tough opponent in Hannibal.”
