QUINCY — The break Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero took between basketball and soccer seasons lasted a grand total of just 23 hours.
So it probably comes as no surprise that Quintero showed up on her own to the QND soccer field to practice her kicks early Wednesday morning.
The junior’s dedication paid significant dividends a few hours later.
Quintero broke a 2-2 tie late in the match, drilling a free kick into the left corner of the net to lift the Lady Raiders past Quincy High 3-2 in the season opener.
“I wanted to get some extra shots in, and that was the exact same shot I had been practicing,” she said. “That took some of the pressure off, but it was still a big goal, and I was glad I could make it to help our team.”
Notre Dame coach Mark Longo was confident that Quintero would deliver. And she did exactly that with just under seven minutes left.
“Lia has a lot of heart and a lot of character,” Longo said. “She put in some extra work, and it really paid off for her and our team.”
A starting guard on the QND basketball team that won state just 11 days ago, Quintero has transitioned quickly to another Notre Dame sport with a storied history.
The Lady Raiders grabbed an early lead when freshman Annie Eaton scored on the first shot of her varsity career.
“Annie is going to be a good player for us,” Longo said. “She works hard. We started four freshmen today. We have the potential to be pretty good by the end of the season.”
Quincy High, playing with the wind at its back, battled back to take a 2-1 halftime lead.
Bri Lannerd connected on back-to-back goals to put the Blue Devils in front.
Quincy Notre Dame tied it when Eva Dickerman scored on a penalty kick early in the second half.
“We got the PK because our forwards attacked,” Longo said. “We were playing more aggressively and put pressure on the defense.”
That set the stage for Quintero’s heroics early Wednesday evening.
Quintero, a three-sport star who also excels in tennis, was battling cramps in both legs during the opener.
“I cramped in one leg before the kick and then I cramped in the other leg while I was kicking it,” she said of the eventual winning shot. “I cramped in my plant foot, my left, during the kick. There was some adrenaline going and I was able to push through it.”
It was a hard-fought battle between the neighboring schools.
“We had the wind in the first half, and we took advantage of it,” Quincy High coach Travis Dinkheller said. “We played well in the first half. Give credit to Notre Dame. Lia is a really good player, and they also capitalized on the penalty kick.
“We made too many mistakes, but we will learn from it. We have a good, passionate group of players, and I’m proud of their efforts.”
The teams are scheduled to meet again early next month.
QND went 0-1-1 against their cross-town rival last season.
“Losing to them last year was pretty heartbreaking,” Quintero said. “This was a huge win for us.”
A loud cheer erupted from the Notre Dame team huddle shortly after the game.
“Our coach said they had a big cheer after beating us last year,” Quintero said. “So, we had to do the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.