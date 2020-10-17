QUINCY — Lia Quintero admitted the ever-present wind, the fatigue of a long weekend and an opponent who seized the momentum and refused to surrender it were each a challenge.
Nothing was a bigger challenge than navigating this season.
Quintero and the Quincy Notre Dame girls tennis team managed to do so succinctly enough to be playing on the final day. Even though the sophomore finished second in the Class 1A QND Sectional singles draw and her team was the sectional runner-up, there was satisfaction amid the disappointment.
“I’m really proud of our team as a whole,” Quintero said. “Everyone competed really well and kept their heads up even though this season was definitely difficult compared to most seasons. It was a good season overall.”
All it lacked was the perfect ending.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Agnes Cross rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first set to beat Quintero 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park. Cross’ victory also propelled the Cyclones to the team championship with 18 points, three ahead of both QND and Rochester.
“It started off with not knowing if you would have a season, and those are thoughts you never thought you’d have,” QND coach Theresa Quintero said. “There were lots of ups and downs, asking whether this was going to happen or whether that was going to happen. There were so many thought processes that we’re not acclimated having to have in this sport.
“But we made it through and we had success and we enjoyed it.”
And in Lia Quintero’s case, there so much more on the horizon.
This is the second consecutive year she has played in the sectional championship, winning in straight sets without losing a game a year ago. Quintero appeared on that track again when she won the first four games against Cross. A momentum shift got Cross re-engaged, and she won won seven of the next eight games to win the first set.
“I just had to really focus,” Cross said. “Once I focused, I knew exactly where I wanted to go with my match and I took it there honestly. I definitely felt myself gaining more control of the points as time went on.”
Meanwhile, Quintero struggled to turn the tide in her favor.
“A lot of it was a mental game,” Quintero said. “It’s hard to work through some static in your head, and I was definitely struggling with that.”
Cross keeping the pressure on Quintero made it tough.
“She’s a great player. I’ve got to give it to her,” said Quintero, who finished her season 18-2 in singles with both losses coming to Cross. “She just outplayed me, and that happens.”
Last year, Cross was part of a doubles team that took third place at sectionals, but her progress during the offseason elevated her to the No. 1 singles position and a sectional championship.
“It feels really good,” Cross said. “I’ve been practicing all season and all last summer and to have it pay off is really nice.”
The experience of being in the sectional championship match yet again will pay off for Quintero, too.
“Those matches are good to play,” Quintero said. “I like playing good players. It makes me a better player. You play against all types of players, and I’m glad I got a good match against her.”
It will serve as motivation moving forward, as will missing out on the state tournament, which will not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of my goals was to go to state all four years, and I would have this year,” Quintero said. “It’s all right. I’m just excited we were able to have a sectional and a possible. Next year, hopefully we’ll come back stronger and be able to go to state.
“This season has brought a lot of mental challenges, but I’ve been able to work through those. Working through all the obstacles has definitely made me a stronger player and improved my game a lot.”