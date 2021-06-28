QUINCY -- Lia Quintero couldn’t pinpoint one specific reason why the tone of the match changed suddenly and dramatically.
“I think I just stopped playing my game,” she said. “I was less aggressive to the ball.”
It put her on the edge of losing control of the women’s open division championship match in the Quincy Tennis Association’s city singles tournament at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
Quintero won the opening set of Sunday’s match against Olivia Clayton 6-3, but fell behind 4-1 in the second set and ultimately lost it 6-2.
“It got me pretty frustrated,” Quintero said. “Then I thought she was going to come back in the third set. I was just glad to pull it out. I got a little nervous. I just needed to keep my head on straight.”
It was straight as an arrow when it mattered most.
Quintero, the Quincy Notre Dame junior, finished off a three-set victory for her first city championship, beating Clayton 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
“I realized this was my last chance to win it,” Quintero said of the mindset going into the third set. “I needed to hype myself up, get my energy back up because I felt I needed to get out of my slump or else I was going to be down for the rest of the set.”
Winning two of the first three games of the final set altered everything.
“I was glad to still be aggressive,” Quintero said. “That’s how I like to play.”
It’s the style that could lead to more success in future city tournaments.
“Hopefully I can keep it going through next year,” Quintero said.
She’d like to be challenged more, too. There were only five players in the field, giving the top-seeded Quintero a bye into the semifinals. She and Clayton played five total sets in the entire tournament.
“Hopefully there’s more players and bigger draw so there’s more competition and overall more matches,” Quintero said.
In the women's open division consolation championship, Cindy Crist beat Katy Rindom 6-1, 6-1. In the women's 3.5 division, Phoebe Hayes beat Lily Hayes 6-4, 6-4 for the championship.